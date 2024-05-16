Nikkhil Advani wraps up schedule of his upcoming show 'Freedom at Midnight'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 : Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani wrapped the schedule of his upcoming show 'Freedom at Midnight' on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram stories, Nikkhil treated fans with a photo with his team after the schedule wrap.

"Schedule Wrap!!! .1 city done. 9 to go.90-6 days and counting.#FreedomAtMidnight #OutdoorToBeatOutdoors #CastCrew," he captioned the post.

Recently, Nikkhil shared some interesting details regarding the cast of his upcoming show.

He revealed that famous RJ Malishka Mendonsa will portray the role of freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu, Rajesh Kumar as Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Liaquat Ali Khan, and KC Shankar as VP Menon, who was the Secretary in the Ministry of States which was established by the Government of India in 1947 to deal with the accession of princely states.

He shared the posters of the cast and wrote, ""#FreedomAtMidnight shall illuminate with depth and authenticity the stories of prominent personalities, offering viewers a nuanced understanding of their struggles, triumphs, and sacrifices. Once again the genius of @kavishsinha came shining through as he, his team and the dogged Direction Team of #FreedomAtMidnight sifted through photographs and articles to match the historical figures. In collaboration with @ayesha_dasgupta and the outstanding prosthetic team of @jagdish_yere we were getting stunned with the results," Nikkhil wrote.

Adapted from the renowned book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, Freedom at Midnight is produced by Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani) in association with StudioNext and Sony LIV, Nikkhil Advani serves as the Showrunner and Director.

The story is penned by Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Gundeep Kaur, Divya Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai and Ethan Taylor.

