Nikki Tamboli taken inside Delhi's Tihar jail in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Nikki Tamboli and actress Sofia Singh have been taken inside Delhi Tihar Jail to recreate their meeting with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. He is inside the jail because of an investigation going on for rupees 200 extortion case. As per police reports since then Shekhar has been jailed, it has become a spot of illegal activities which he carries out with the help of Jail officials. in this context, Nikki Tamboli and Sofia have been summoned inside the jail.The team of Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing took actresses Nikki Tamboli and Sofia Singh to the Tihar's central jail number one on Saturday to "recreate" their meetings with the conman as part of the ongoing probe, a senior police officer said.Chandrashekhar is accused of cheating various people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. The EOW has so far questioned Bollywood actors -- Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi along with former TV anchor Pinky Irani and stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi, officials said.

During his stay in Tihar, many people including celebrities arrived in luxury cars and gained entry inside the jail by saying they were there to meet Chandrashekar, the officer said. Tamboli has featured in a couple of reality shows while Singh has acted in Hindi and Telegu movies, officials said. Videography of the entire recreation of the meeting was also done, police said. "Many people visited Chandrashekhar inside the jail. However, we are only summoning those who are relevant to our investigation. Currently, Chandrashekar is jailed in Mandoli Prison," the official said.Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said, "We are doing a thorough investigation in the case and that's why we have recreated the scene of meeting of the actresses with Chandrashekhar. That has given us a clear understanding of how this fraud was carried out. This will help us in prosecution." The investigation has also revealed that Chandrashekar had a proper office inside the prison with television, sofa, carpet and other amenities. It appeared like his office and not jail, another police officer said.