Nikki Tamboli: These last two years have been a real struggle

Mumbai, Jan 19 'Bigg Boss 14' fame Nikki Tamboli recalled going through mental stress and emotional breakdown after the demise of her brother Jatin Tamboli and how now she is trying to overcome that depressing phase. She also opened up about the kind of roles she is willing to take up in future.

Nikki said: "I've been getting a lot of offers since getting out of 'Bigg Boss' but wasn't in the right frame of mind to make the right decisions. Dealing with the pain of losing a loved one, these last two years have been a real struggle."

"I was lost and it was difficult to stay positive while missing my brother. I was going through a phase of complete despair, even when I would smile in the company of thousands of people, I was dying inside."

Nikki has participated in reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss 14', 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', 'The Khatra Khatra Show', and was also seen on the fictional drama 'Sirf tum'.

She added: "Time flies but memories which he has left behind always keep playing on loop in front of my eyes. I even faced some rejections and also said no to some music videos. I guess whatever happened, it happened for a reason and maybe something much better is in store for me."

Nikki shared about the kind of roles she is willing to do and added: "I feel I have the confidence to accept newer challenges and it's time to hit back hard. I would love to do the kind of roles that demand a lot of action and willingness to work in a biopic. I've been looking at scripts and keeping my options open but I needed something that I can connect to and can see myself doing."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor