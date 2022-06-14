Nilu Kohli to feature in upcoming film 'Court Kachehri'

Mumbai, June 14 Actress Nilu Kohli, who has starred in films such as 'Hindi Medium', 'Housefull 2', and 'Patiala House', has started shooting for her upcoming movie titled 'Court Kachehri'.

The actress, who has currently wrapped up shooting for television show 'Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar', says: "I'm really happy that I found a significant role in upcoming film. I'm playing Chanda Mishra. Her husband is Lawyer. It is a beautiful story. My audience will get to see me doing something new and promising. We are currently shooting in Meerut."

Nilu has been a part of the entertainment industry for many years now. She has acted in many TV shows like 'Naamkarann', 'Mere Angne Mein', 'Maddam Sir', 'Choti Sardarni' among others.

The actress says she is up for taking on new characters on TV.

She adds: "I started my acting career from TV and there was no look back. I feel as an artist I'm open to explore other mediums too be it Bollywood or OTT. But I'm always up for taking TV projects. I hope to return on TV screen very soon."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor