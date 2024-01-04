Nirupa Roy Birth Anniversary Special: How Nirupa Roy's Husband Ignited Her Acting Career

Nirupa Roy, a well-known Bollywood actress, may no longer be with us, but her impactful acting is remembered on her birth anniversary today, January 4th. Born on January 4, 1931, in Gujarat, she passed away on October 13, 2004, in Mumbai. She got married to Kamal Roy at a young age. Starting her film career in 1949 with 'Manjil,' she worked in over 300 films over 50 years. Acting wasn't her first choice, but she embraced it to fulfill her husband's dream.

In an interview, the actress disclosed the reason her husband aspired for her to become an actor. Her husband, an avid movie enthusiast with dreams of becoming an actor himself, once spotted an advertisement in a Gujarati newspaper seeking actors for a film. Intrigued, he approached Nirupa Roy with B M Vyas, unaware that this encounter would change her life.

Despite his request for a chance to work as an actor, Vyas dissuaded him, citing a lack of actor-like personality. However, Vyas suggested that they could find roles for his wife in films. Agreeing to this proposal, Nirupa's husband paved the way for her entry into the industry. Initially, she predominantly worked in religious films, often portraying divine roles.

Nirupa Roy collaborated with a diverse array of actors during her illustrious career, including Dharmendra in 'Maa,' Rajesh Khanna in 'Roti,' and Amitabh Bachchan in 'Deewar.' Her popularity and success in the industry were indeed noteworthy.