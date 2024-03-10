Nita Ambani stuns in Banarasi jangla saree at Miss World 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 : Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani stole the spotlight at the Miss World 2024 event, stunning everyone with her exquisite attire - a Banarasi jangla saree. Her choice of attire mesmerized the audience, making her a standout figure at the prestigious occasion.

Designed by Swadesh, each thread was handcrafted from rich gold zari and Indian silk, giving it a timeless beauty. Its beautiful floral jaal, carefully woven with meenakari embroidery, was the epitome of grace.

Behind every thread and pattern lies 45 days of meticulous effort by skilled artisan Mohammad Islam. Swadesh and Manish Malhotra brought together this stunning piece of beauty which represented Indian artistry.

Nita Ambani was honoured with the 'Humanitarian Award' at the 71st Miss World finale on Saturday at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

She was felicitated with the award for her philanthropy work.

In her acceptance speech during the event, Nita Ambani gave a shout-out to all the women out there.

"Thank you for this honour. This honour is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the power of compassion and service that binds us all together. Throughout my journey, I have been guided by the timeless Indian principles of Satyam, Shivam and Sundaram...At Reliance Foundation, we are making a dedicated effort to empower every Indian especially women and young girls with education, health care, sports livelihood and promotion of arts and culture. I accept this award with gratitude and humility," she said.

"Congratulations to all young women present here. You all represent hopes, dreams and aspirations for a better tomorrow....I firmly believe that women play the most important role in making the world a better place. This century belongs to women...for what women cannot do cannot be done," she added.

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who won Miss World in 2000, lauded Nita Ambani's work via a special pre-recorded video message, that was played on screen at the event.

India hosted the Miss World pageant event . Last India hosted the 46th edition of the Miss World pageant event in 1996, wherein Irene Skliva of Greece won the title.

