No Bail for Elvish Yadav: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner to Remain in Police Custody for Fourth Day

In a major setback for Youtuber and Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav the bail hearing, scheduled for today is set to be postponed for the third consecutive day due to a lawyers’ strike, resulting in his extended stay in custody for the fourth day. Recent reports suggest the possibility of Yadav confessing to facilitating the procurement of snakes and snake venom for several rave parties. As per a report, Elvish also admitted that he had met all the arrested accused, including Rahul (snake charmer), at different rave parties and was acquainted with them. However, his parents in a recent interview denied such reports.

Noida Police has imposed 29 NDPS act on Elvish Yadav. This act is imposed when someone is involved in a drug related conspiracy, like drug buying and selling. Bail is not easily given to the accused booked under this act. For the unversed, nine venomous snakes were recovered during the raid. Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, removing the venom glands of a snake is a punishable offence and the guilty can be jailed for seven years.

Noida Police apprehended Yadav following a comprehensive investigation and extensive questioning. The case, initiated last year with an FIR filed at Sector 39 Police Station, involved Yadav’s alleged role in facilitating snakes for a rave party, as per the complaint lodged by Gaurav Gupta, an Animal Welfare Official associated with Maneka Gandhi’s NGO PFA. Five individuals were previously arrested in connection with the incident. Yadav’s arrest follows summoning for questioning on Sunday, leading to subsequent legal action. He faces charges under sections 284, 289, and 120B, and the Wildlife Protection Act. Authorities are currently probing additional suspects linked to the case, with further arrests anticipated. Elvish Yadav is a popular YouTuber from Gurugram. Apart from the winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, he is also known for his music videos and is quite popular among the youth.



