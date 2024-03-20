Elvish Yadav Case: Noida Police Arrests Two More Accused Ishwar, Vinay

Noida Police arrested two more accused named Ishwar and Vinay on Wednesday, March 20, in YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav case.

On March 17, Yadav was sent to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a case under the Wild Life Protection Act 1972. The YouTuber was arrested and presented in the District and Sessions Court Surajpur, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Five of the alleged accused have been arrested by the police.

Two More Arrested in Elvish Yadav Case

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav case | Noida Police arrests two more accused named Ishwar and Vinay. Police investigation intensified after the arrest of Elvish Yadav. Ishwar and Vinay both are residents of Haryana: Noida Police — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024

The case is linked to a Noida rave party held in November 2023, during which police discovered snake venom being used for intoxication by the attendees. An FIR was lodged against six individuals, including Elvish Yadav, at the Noida Sector 49 police station for purportedly supplying snake venom at the party.