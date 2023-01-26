Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar share adorable picture to mark their engagement anniversary

Actor and singer Shibani Dandekar, on Wednesday, dropped a cute picture with her husband Farhan Akhtar to mark their third engagement anniversary.

Taking to Instagram Story, Shibani treated fans with a new couple photo.

In the picture, the couple were seen twinning in white outfits.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "3 years ago today. Engaged to the best guy in the world."

Farhan and Shibani who dated for almost three years tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19, 2022.

The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan.

Meanwhile, the duo who are currently in Dubai with their gang including Gauri Khan and Farah Khan.

On Monday, Shibani took to Instagram to share a photo with Kendall Jenner from the launch of the ultra-luxury hotel and both the ladies look absolutely stunning.

Shibani shared a string of photos along with that and wrote, "Trying to convince @edward_enninful to put me on the cover instead of @kendalljenner!"

Among the photos shared by Shibani, the one that looked the cutest was of course, with her beau Farhan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be getting back to the director's chair after almost 11 years with an upcoming female-oriented road trip film 'Jee Le Zara' which will feature Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. He announced the film in 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

