No IMAX release for Prabhas' Adipurush in India, as Warner Bros block all screenings

Adipurush, Om Raut's cinematic adaptation of Ramayana is all set to hit theatres on June 16 and ahead of the release, the Prabhas starrer won't get released in IMAX since all the IMAX screens have been allotted to the Hollywood film The Flash, which hits Indian theatres on June 15, a day prior to its worldwide release next Friday. Hence, theatres in India will not be able to screen Adipurush in the IMAX format. This is indeed a huge blow to fans, who are waiting with anticipation.

This has left fans angry and some of them slammed the production house, T-Series, for not planning the release properly. The film is directed by Om Raut and is based on Valmiki's Ramayana. Written and directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological film, based on Ramayana. The film is simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi and will also release in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. While Prabhas will play the role of Raghava, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Janaki and Lankesh, respectively. Adipurush is tipped to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Reportedly, the film was made on a massive budget of Rs 500 crore. The film has been mired in controversies right from the start and the latest bit of news is certain to affect the movie's initial business.

