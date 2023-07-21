No need to register case against actor Vinayakan, says Oommen Chandy's son

Chandy Oommen, son of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, on Friday said there was no need to register a case against Malayalam actor Vinayakan for his recent unpleasant remarks against his father and said the late Congress stalwart would take the same stand on the issue if he was alive.

He also appealed to Congress workers not to react emotionally on the matter and not to indulge in any kind of violence with regard to the incident. People of the state know very well what my father has done (during his life). There is no need to take seriously a statement which he (Vinayakan) made at the spur of the moment," Chandy told a television channel.Asked about the alleged attack unleashed by a group of Congress workers at the actor's apartment here on Thursday, he appealed to the party activists to stay away from such acts.No one should behave in a rough manner to him, he said."I have heard that a case has been registered against the actor. It was not right. If my father was alive, he would have said the same," Oommen added.

Vinayakan landed in trouble for his unpleasant remarks against former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy who died two days ago.A Congress activist lodged a police complaint against the actor's comments on the departed political leader.In a viral Facebook video on Wednesday, the actor asked "who is this Oommen Chandy?" and "why three days' mourning had been declared in the state on his demise".The 'Kammatti Padam' actor also criticised the media for the wide coverage given to the procession carrying his mortal remains to his home village Puthuppally in Kottayam district.Following social media outrage and widespread criticism from various quarters, Vinayakan later withdrew the video from his Facebook account. Oommen Chandy, who served as the chief minister of Kerala twice, breathed his last in a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday. His end came while undergoing treatment for cancer, party sources said. He was 79.