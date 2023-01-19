'No rationalisation but there could be upgradations post PVR-INOX amalgamation'

Chennai, Jan 19 The merger of two multiplex chains - PVR Ltd and INOX Leisure - will not result in any rationalisation of properties but there may be upgradation of some screens based on the market, a senior PVR official said.

Chief Financial Officer Nitin Sood also said the company's Sri Lankan operations have done well during the third quarter despite the economic turmoil the country is facing.

Recently the National Company Law Tribunal

