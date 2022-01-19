"No words to express my grief": Varun Dhawan mourns the sudden demise of his driver

Varun Dhawan's driver Manoj passed away on Tuesday on the sets of a brand shoot. He was quickly rushed to Lilavati hospital. He was pronounced dead on arrival. Recently, the actor took to his Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt note for Manoj. The October actor, shared a major throwback video. In this video, Varun heaped praise on his driver. He revealed that Manoj was there with him during this journey. He wrote, ''Manoj and has been in my life for the last 26 years. He was my everything. I have no words to express my grief but all I want is people remember him for his amazing wit and humour and passion he had for life . I will always be grateful I had u in my life Manoj dada🙏.''

According to a report, Manoj was extremely close to Varun. He apparently drove the actor to Mehboob as he was shooting for some endorsement there. And suddenly complained of chest pain and he got a heart attack. While the actor and his crew rushed him to the nearby hospital that is Lilavati, he was declared dead. The actor’s father David Dhawan too spoke to Varun and consoled him and they have promised to look after his family.Meanwhile, on the work front, he is a part of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles. It is directed by 'Good Newwz' fame Raj Mehta.He was last seen in the remake of Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The project released in 2020 and received mixed reviews upon its release.