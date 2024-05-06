Nora Arnezeder, Maria Bello to star in female-powered thriller 'Hell in Paradise'

Washington [US], May 6 : Actors Nora Arnezeder and Maria Bello are all set to be seen in 'Hell in Paradise', a female-powered thriller inspired by a true story, reported Variety.

'Hell in Paradise', written by Karine Silla, follows Nina, a young French girl who leaves her hometown of Marseille and accepts her first job as a receptionist at a beautiful hotel resort on the lovely island of the Maldives, hoping for a better life. However, when a tragedy strikes the hotel, Nina is catapulted into a never-ending cycle of falsehoods and deceit. Wrongfully charged and sentenced to life in jail, she will have no choice but to flee through traps and escape this paradise-turned-horror.

It is helmed by Helmer Leila Sy.

Arnezeder and Maria Bello are seen opposite Josephine de la Baume, Alyy Khan, Shubahm Saraf and Ranjit Krishnama.

Virginie Besson-Silla, who is known for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', 'Lucy' and 'Valerian' and the 'City of a Thousand Planets' has produced 'Hell in Paradise'. Currently in pre-production, "Hell in Paradise" will start shooting on May 13.

"This story really struck a chord with me because I felt for this young woman who has dreams and finds herself alone in a foreign place, far from home and has to fight to survive," Besson-Silla told Variety. "She becomes an easy scapegoat and can't count on her co-workers and the local justice system so she has to take control of her own destiny it's a story of female empowerment."

Besson-Silla described the film as a "tense thriller" unfolding in a fictional country in the midst of the Indian Ocean, where this young woman is "caught in a web of lies, in a culture she knows nothing about, and she surrounded by men who see her as an easy prey," reported Variety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor