Nora Fatehi does belly dancing on yacht as she turns 31

Actress Nora recently celebrated her 31st birthday. The actress has now given a glimpse of her birthday celebrations in Dubai. The actress, along with her best friends, were out on a yacht. While having a good time on the yacht, Nora and her friends broke into an impromptu belly dance session. The actress donned a floral printed top and skirt in shades of pink, yellow, blue and white. While she nailed her moves, her friends cheered for her. Sharing the video, she wrote, “I tried to pay attention but attention paid me #birthdaybehavior." Fans and well wishers loved her dance moves and took to the comments section to appreciate the same.

Nora is known for her dancing skills and fashion sense. Last year in December, Nora performed at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Doha, Qatar. For the occasion, Nora joined Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal for the track, Light The Sky. Nora performed the song in Hindi, while pulling off some elaborate dance steps. Earlier, Nora had written an emotional note after hearing her song being played out loud in a Doha stadium during a world cup game. On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in an episode of the reality show Moving In With Malaika with Malaika Arora. On the big screen, she was last seen in the song Manike from the movie Thank God.