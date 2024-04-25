'Not a morning person’, says Neha Dhupia, as she turns on her ‘flight mode’

Mumbai, April 25 Actress Neha Dhupia shared that she is "not a morning person", yet she switched on her "flight mode" as she is all set to travel.

Neha took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of herself standing in the airport transport, holding a coffee mug in one hand and a pillow in the other.

The actress is seen wearing a classic white T-shirt paired with jeans and a luxurious Bottega Veneta fiery orange bag.

The mother-of-two looks stunning in her au naturel look and chose to keep her tresses open.

For the caption, Neha wrote: "Pillow (check emoji), Tea (check emoji), Flight mode (check emoji), Not a morning person (check emoji)."

The actress did not reveal what she was traveling for or where she was going in the Instagram story she shared.

Talking about her work, up next for Neha is an OTT show called

'Therapy Sherapy' with Gulshan Devaiah. She also has 'Bad Newz' with Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri and an international film titled 'Blue 52'.

