'Not Every Item Song Has Male Gaze and Objectification of Women', says Actress Huma Qureshi

Item songs play very important role in any Bollywood movie as it gives exposure to film and promotes. Bollywood actress Huma spoke about how she has been boxed into doing serious roles in Bollywood and shared her thoughts on item numbers being criticised for vulgarity and objectification of women. Huma is currently garnering praise for her dance number, Dil Thaam Ke in Rajkummar Rao's film Maalik.

Huma Qureshi addressed criticism of item songs, stating that while some songs objectify women for a male gaze, others celebrate the female form, sensuality, and glamour, which she finds acceptable. She believes her early career choices in serious roles led to her being typecast, preventing filmmakers from offering her dance numbers. Huma questioned why she should be limited to intense roles, asserting her ability to diversify and choose projects that interest her.

On work front besides a cameo in "Maalik," Huma will appear in "Jolly LLB 3," the third installment in the legal drama series directed by Subhash Kapoor. The film features Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, and Annu Kapoor, and will showcase a face-off between Akshay and Arshad. It is scheduled for a September 19 theatrical release.