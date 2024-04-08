"Not joining any party or contesting elections": Sanjay Dutt dismisses rumours about contesting Lok Sabha polls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 : Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday confirmed that he has no plans to enter politics and denied reports that he would be contesting in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Taking to social media, Sanjay Dutt dropped a post, refuting rumours that claimed the 'Munna Bhai' star might contest forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"I would like to put all rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena then I will be the first one to announce it," he wrote on X.

Sanjay also urged fans not to trust social media gossip.

"Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news about me as of now," he added.

The post comes amid speculation that the 64-year-old actor would be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as a Congress candidate from Haryana's Karnal.

This isn't the first instance of the actor denying political rumors. Earlier in 2019, he denied claims by Maharashtra Minister Mahadev Jankar about joining his party. Sanjay Dutt has primarily focused on his film career and personal life.

Political associations aren't new for the actor, given his family background. His late father, veteran actor Sunil Dutt, was a Member of Parliament for the Congress party. His sister Priya Dutt is also a politician.

Sanjay Dutt was also a Samajwadi Party candidate in the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency in 2009. However, he withdrew his candidacy after the court declined to suspend his conviction under the Arms Act. Later, he served as a general secretary but eventually resigned and parted ways with the party.

