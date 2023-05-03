Noted actor-director Manobala passes away at 69 in Chennai

Veteran actor-director Manobala breathed his last on May 3 in Chennai. Reportedly, he was taking treatment at his residence for liver-related problems for the past two weeks. It is said that Manobala breathed his last at his residence in Chennai. His mortal remains will be placed at his residence in LV Prasad Road, Saligramam in Chennai.Manobala made his acting debut in 1979 with Bharathiraja's Puthiya Vaarpugal.

Over the years, he acted in several hundred films in supporting roles. Reportedly, he joined as an assistant director to Bharathiraja under Kamal Haasan's reference. His last on-screen appearance was in Kajal Aggarwal's Ghosty. The talented star was known for his comedy roles.In 1982, he made his directorial debut with Agaya Gangai and helmed nearly 25 films. Some of his popular films include Pillai Nila, Oorkaavalan, En Purusshanthaan Enakku Mattumthaan, Karuppu Vellai, Mallu Vetti Minor and Paarambariyam, to name a few.Apart from appearing in serials, he also directed a handful of television serials. He also made his name in the industry as a producer. He appeared as one of the contestants on Cooku With Comali in 2022.

