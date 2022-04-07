Noted lyricist Maya Govind passes away in her sleep

Lyricist and poet Maya Govind, who has worked in numerous Bollywood films, breathed her last during her sleep today in Mumbai. Her son Ajay in his interview to Indian Express confirmed the news. She had blood clots in her brain and had other health issues like urine infection. Maya Govind's funeral will be held after 3 pm. Her last rites will be performed at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Vile Parle West, Mumbai. The 80-year-old lyricist had been unwell for almost two months.

Maya Govind has written lyrics for almost 350 films. She has even authored books and even written lyrics for TV shows. Some of her popular songs include, Aankhon mein Base ho Tum (Takkar), Main Khiladi Tu Anadi (Title Song), Gale Mein Laal Tie (Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam) and Thehre Huey Paani Mein (Dalaal). She wrote the title songs of the TV shows Kismat and Maayka.She was also awarded the “Best Actress” award by Sangeet Natak Academy, Lucknow, in 1970 for her memorable performance as Venare Bai in famous stage play Khamosh! Adalat Jari Hai by playwright Vijay Tendulkar.