Noted Malayalam music director Paris Chandran passes away due to cardiac arrest

Popular Malayalam music director Chandran Veyattummal popularily known as Paris Chandran passed away. He was 66. As per the reports, Paris Chandran was rushed to Kozhikode Medical College hospital on Sunday (May 22) evening, after suffering from a heart attack, however, he breathed his last soon. Paris Chandran was born on April 30, 1956, in a family of musicians. He started taking music lessons at the age of six and has been a popular name in the Malayalam drama and movie circles.

Paris Chandran has composed both the music and background scores for dramas. Paris Chandran has also made a notable contribution to Malayalam cinema. He has composed songs for several films including ‘Njan Steve Lopez’, ‘Drishtantham’, ‘Chayilyam’, ‘Bombay Mittayi’, ‘Nagaram’, ‘Bioscope’, and ‘Eeda’ among others.In 2008, Paris Chandran bagged the Kerala State Award for the best background music for the movie ‘Bioscope’. Two years later, in 2010, he bagged the Kerala State Television Award for the telefilm 'Pranayathil Oruval’.