Noted Malayalam producer PKR Pillai passes away, Superstar Mohanlal gets emotional note

Veteran Malayalam producer PKR Pillai passed away in Kerala at the age of 92 due to age related illness. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has now paid tribute to him calling Pillai his 'brother' and stating that his name should be inscribed in golden letters in Malayalam cinema. Mohanlal took to social media to pen a note to the popualr Malayalam director who has made classics like Shobhraj, Chithram, Vandanam, Arhatha, Kizhakkunarum Pakshi, Aham, Oomappenninu Uriyadappayyan. Chithram (1988), directed by Priyadarshan, was the most famous film he produced and this starred Mohanlal. It became the first film in the history of Malayalam cinema to run for 365 days in theatres. At the 100th-day celebration of the film, PKR Pillai gifted Mohanlal a Maruti car and Priyadarshan an Ambassador car.

There were also reports that during his final years PKR Pillai went through financial difficulties. In 2018, Pillai’s son Sidhu R Pillai, a Malayalam actor, died in Goa. PKR Pillai is now survived by his wife Rema and three children. PKR's 1988 release Chithram was one of the biggest blockbusters of its time and had the distinction of playing in two cinemas of Kerala for over 300 days. The film was later made in four languages — in Telugu as Alludugaru, in Hindi as Pyar Hua Chori Chori, in Kannada as Rayaru Bandaru Mavana Manege, and in Tamil as Engirundho Vandhan. The late producer's another release, Vandanam did average business at the box-office upon its release, but it went on to achieve cult status over the years. Both, Chithram and Vandanam, were directed by Priyadarsan. Pillai had also produced Shobhraj (1986), which was a remake of Amitabh starrer Don.

