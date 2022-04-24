Noted Malayalam screenwriter John Paul dies at 71

Veteran screenwriter John Paul passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Saturday. He was 71 years old. John Paul was under treatment for the last two months and his condition deteriorated by Friday despite showing signs of improvement.Paul was known for his work in films like Chamaram, Yathra and Vida Parayum Munbe among others. He breathed his last on Saturday in a private hospital in Kochi. As per reports, he wasn’t keeping well for the last several months.

He has scripted more than 100 movies during his career and has often collaborated with acclaimed directors like Bharathan, Sathyan Anthikkad, and Joshiy. Chamaram, Marmaram, Ormakkai, Palangal, Sandhya Mayangum Neram, Oru Minnaminunginte Nurunguvettam, Neela Kurinji Poothapol, Keli, Malooty and Chamayam are among the critically acclaimed and popular movies. His last script was for the movie Pranayameenukalude Kadal directed by Kamal.John Paul was also the founder general secretary of MACTA (Malayalam Cine Technicians Association), an association for film technicians. In 2017 he acted in the film C/O Sairabanu along with Manju Warrier. He was also seen in a prominent role in Gangster, alongside Mammootty.

