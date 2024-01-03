Nupur's post for Ira Khan a day before their wedding is too cute to miss

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 : Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is all set to get married today to her longtime beau and fiance, Nupur Shikhare.

On Tuesday night, Nupur Shikhare shared a series of pictures with Ira and he wrote, "One more day of being your fiancee @khan.ira. I love you so much."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1mnE0NsJhO/?img_index=1

In response, Ira Khan posted heart and hug emojis.

In the pictures shared by Nupur, Ira wore a red colour saree and opted for a no-makeup look. Nupur, on the other hand, is seen in a red kurta that he teamed with a golden jacket and black pyjamas.

In the last two pictures, the couple can be seen sharing a meal.

Nupur also shared a picture of Ira on his Instagram stories and captioned it, "I love you @Khan.ira, #MyBride."

Earlier on Tuesday night, Aamir and his son Junaud were seen arriving at the venue for Ira's mehendi ceremony. Ira and Junaid are Aamir's children from his first marriage with Reena Dutta.

Kiran Rao, the former wife of Aamir, was also seen seated in her car with her son Azad. The mother-son duo was decked up in ethnic attire.

Earlier, Aamir happily posed for the paparazzi. He made an appearance wearing a black tee and harem pants. He greeted everyone with folded hands and waved and smiled. He said, "Thank you," and then made his way inside.

Ira got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Nupur on November 18, last year, in the presence of close friends and family members.

The engagement ceremony saw the Khan family - Imran Khan, Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao and actor Fatima Sana Shaikh in attendance.

The wedding is scheduled at Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor