'Nurse.Fighter.Boy' director Charles Officer dies at 49

Toronto [Canada], December 4 : Canadian filmmaker Charles Officer, best-known for the urban love story 'Nurse.Fighter.Boy,' has died, Deadline reported.

The 49-year-old passed away at his Toronto home on Friday following complications after a heart attack, the publication said.

Officer had been battling an undisclosed long-term ailment and had undergone a lung transplant in December 2022.

He also directed four episodes of 'The Porter,' a drama about railway workers from both sides of the Canadian-US border.

Along with his longstanding business partner Jake Yanowski, he created and oversaw Canesugar Filmworks and was a co-founder of the Black Screen Office in Canada.

Officer recently directed the crime noir picture 'Akilla's Escape'. His other films included the documentary 'Mighty Jerome' and 'Unarmed Verses', Deadline reported.

His career was honoured by the Toronto Black Film Festival on X, formerly Twitter, "We're deeply saddened by the loss of Charles Officer. His impactful work in film and storytelling touched many hearts, and we were honoured to present many of his films and welcome him at TBFF back in 2013. May his legacy continue to inspire us all."

The National Film Board of Canada also noted him, "Today, we mourn the passing of Canadian filmmaker Charles Officer and extend our sympathies to his loved ones."

