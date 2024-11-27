Nushrratt Bharuccha Celebrates 3 Years of Chhori with a Thrilling Sneak Peek from Highly Awaited Chhori 2!

It’s been three years since the haunting thriller Chhori starring Nushrratt Bharuccha released. The spine chilling horror drama directed by Vishal Furia was lauded by the audiences for the intense performance by Nushrratt in the character of Sakshi. Ever since it's release, the fans and the audiences were waiting for the sequel and taking into account the release anniversary, Nushrratt Bharuccha surprises fans with an insight into Chhori 2.

The actress, who garnered critical acclaim for her performance in the first part, took to social media and shares series of pictures from the sequel. The actress wrote the caption which says, "Celebrating 3 Years of Chhori with a lil sneak peek from Chhori 2 #Chhori2 coming soon "With the glimpses from the sequel being released fans and the audiences are excited to know what's their in store with the next saga.

