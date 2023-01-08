Nysa Devgan visits Siddhivinayak with mom Kajol in traditional wear

Bollywood star Kajol visited Siddhivinayak Temple on Sunday morning along with daughter Nysa Devgan. As the mother-daughter duo completed the rituals, fans hovered around them. Dressed in a white salwar kameez with a dupatta, Nysa looked lovely as she walked in with her mother, who was dressed in a floral kurta.

Nysa was seen leading the way as Kajol walked close by. The two were also seen carrying garlands and coconut, as part of the prasad, and had tikka put on their forehead. Nysa has been a party regular with her friends. She has been regularly spotted at parties with her friends around the New Year. She attended a New Year party with Ahan Shetty and other friends in Dubai and celebrated Christmas with Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan at another bash.

