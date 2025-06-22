O Meri Laila to Iktara: TOP 7 Romantic Songs to Listen To This Monsoon

Monsoons are here, and it makes for a perfect season to create a soothing playlist of romantic tracks. Whether you're hitting a road trip or just relaxing in the comfort of your home, you'd want to bookmark this list of romantic songs to create a perfect monsoon vibe.

OMeriLaila: Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri gave a romantic anthem of the season, O Meri Laila, from the cult romantic film, Laila Majnu. This song continues to rule the playlist at the top even after years of its release, simply for tugging heartstrings and creating a cozy atmosphere.

TumHiHo: Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 is a perfect tribute to love. In addition to the soulful lyrics and soothing music, Tum Hi Ho is a rain-soaked song that has left a lasting impression and continues to remain a standout among others.

ApnaBanaLe: Perfectly capturing the essence of monsoon is Apna Bana Le song from Bhediya. This track exudes a perfect romantic vibe to share with your partner. It also evokes a sense of innocence, making it a top pick for listeners this monsoon.

TumSeHi: Joining the list of monsoon medleys is the classic Tum Se Hi from Jab We Met. The song, in itself, is a vibe that is sure to cheer you up on a cloudy day. If this song doesn't make you dance in the rain with your partner, what will?

Gerua: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol wove the magic of love in Gerua song. Though this track is warm and cozy, it sits just right with dim lights, a warm cup of coffee with your partner, and listening to the pitter-patter of rain by your window.

Iktara: A song for both millennials and Gen-Z! Iktara will forever be one of the top choice for the monsoon playlist. In modern language, Iktara will hit you right in the feels!

KhudaJaane: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone made everyone feel the closeness of love with Khuda Jaane song. A hidden gem from Bollywood's romantic treasure, thanks to its tropical vibes and feel-good moments.

As the monsoon washes everything clean and fills the air with the smell of Earth, bookmark this list to savour the new season.