Odia actor, wife, co-actor fight on Bhubaneswar street, video goes viral

Bhubaneswar, July 23 In a shocking but embarrassing incident, Odia actor Babusan Mohanty, his wife, and co-actor Prakruti Mishra got into an ugly fight on a busy Bhubaneshwar street on Saturday morning and the video has now gone viral.

The matter has also reached Kharavela Nagar police station here.

In the purported video, Babushaan's wife Trupti is seen assaulting her husband and actress after catching them together in a car. She is also seen trying to pull Prakruti's hair as she tried to escape.

Trupti also stopped Prakruti from boarding an auto-rickshaw and accused her of ruining her family, while Prakruti indicated that Trupti has lost her mental balance.

Babushaan was seen sharing screen space with Prakruti in the recent Odia movie "Premam".

A few hours after the incident, actress Prakruti's mother, Krushnapriya Mishra, lodged a complaint at the Kharavela Nagar police station.

As per the complaint, few people had stopped the vehicle, in which her daughter was traveling for work, and physically and mentally assaulted her, DCP, Bhubaneswar, Prateek Singh, said.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been started, he said.

On the viral video, the DCP said that the police has gone to the spot where the incident happened.

"Investigation will be done based on the evidence we will find in this case," he added.

