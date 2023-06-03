Odisha train mishap: Indian film industry offers condolences to those who lost their loved ones

Balasore (Odisha) [India], June 3 : The entire nation is in shock after the mishap of a triple train in Odisha's Balasore district. Several celebrities on Saturday took to their respective social media handles and expressed grief for all those who lost their loved ones.

Actor Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and expressed his feelings.

He wrote, "My heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones affected by the tragic train accident in Odisha. It is a heartbreaking loss for the community, and our thoughts are with all those who are grieving. May strength and resilience prevail during this difficult time."

Anushka Sharma wrote, "Heartbroken by the news of the train tragedy in Odisha. Heartfelt deepest condolences."

This heartbreaking news shook Kriti Sanon, she penned a condolence note, which read, "Heartbreaking to hear about the tragic Odisha train accident. My heart and prayers go out to those who lost their loved ones. Praying for strength and speedy recovery of those injured."

After the incident, Vir Das urged people to raise funds and ask them to make direct contributions.

He posted, "Mumbai. Let's raise some money for Orissa. I know we all are making direct contributions, additionally I'll announce gigs soon with all proceeds heading to those affected. If there are organisations who are accountable, responsible and doing actual work on the ground would you please share their info in the comments."

He also shared a random thought on grief, "Grief feels like having one less lung. It's the constant inability to fully breathe. There's never enough air. It takes a while to understand why. There's less air, because there's less space. It's because someone who used to live outside you now lives inside you. It's hard to breathe because your heart grew."

Allu Arjun mourned the demise and hope for the speedy recovery of people who got injured in the incident.

The tweet read, "Shocked & heart broken by the tragic train accident in Odisha. My condolences to the families who have suffered the loss of their loved ones. Sending heartfelt prayers for the recovery of those who were injured."

Jr NTR expressed grief and extended support in difficult times.

RRR actor tweeted, "Heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones affected by the tragic train accident. My thoughts are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time."

Sonu Sood who is known to work for the needy and underprivileged, shared a video on his social media where he spoke about the accident. While he expressed his grief and extended condolences to the victims and their families, he also pointed out that the people would move on eventually but those families will suffer for a lifetime.

Sonu said that the victims might be given compensation, but they would get over eventually. So, to rectify that and to ensure their welfare for a longer time, the actor urged the state and central government to join hands and make some fixed-income policies for victims and their families of such tragic accidents.

In the video, he said that getting regular monetary support from the government would ensure they don't suffer in the long run and be able to lead a better life as the loss that has occured to them will always be irreparable. He also asked the governments to not indulge in blame games and just focus on the betterment of the people who have suffered in this horrible incident.

Earlier in the day, Salman Khan asked people to protect, give strength to the families and the injured from this unfortunate accident.

The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Odisha's Balasore district. According to Odisha Government's Special Relief Commissioner's office 17 coaches of the two trains had derailed and were severely damaged.

Several political leaders have visited the tragedy site so far, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After visiting the site, PM Modi said that directions have been given to probe the train accident in Odisha's Balasore which killed over 260 passengers, and that whoever is found guilty will not be spared.

PM Modi's remarks came during his visit to Fakir Mohan Hospital, Balasore, where some of the passengers injured in Friday's accident involving three trains were admitted.

"It's a painful incident. The government will not be able to bring them back, who lost their lives [in the accident], but the government is with their kin in this grief. This incident is very serious for the government. The government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. Instructions have been given for every type of investigation and whoever is found guilty will not be spared," PM Modi said.

The incident that shook the nation on Friday, witnessed the collision of 2 passenger trains and a goods train. As per the latest estimates by Indian Railways, the death toll has climbed to 288 so far whereas 1000 people have been injured in a three-way accident involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station, Balasore district.

"As of 2 pm today, the death toll in the Odisha train crash has risen to 288 while 747 people have been injured along with 56 grievously injured," Indian Railways said in a statement.

Compensations have also been announced by state and Central Governments for the victims and their families.

More strength to families who have lost their loved ones and speedy recovery to those who got injured during this train mishap.

