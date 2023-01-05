Official! Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana dating Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son Agastya Nanda are the new couple in town. While rumour mills have been rife about their alleged romance for a while, a source from the sets of director Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies confirms that actors Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are in a relationship.

According to Hindustan Times, Suhana also accompanied Agastya for a Christmas brunch hosted by the Kapoor family, Agastya’s extended paternal side. “Agastya introduced Suhana as his partner to all the family members,” the source adds. Their romance started on the set of Akhtar’s film, which is their debut acting project. “They would spend a lot of time together and were not even trying to hide their bond. While they don’t plan to make it official yet, most people in the production house learnt about their bond in August 2022,” the source says, adding that Agastya’s mum, Shweta Bachchan, “loves” Suhana and “approves of the relationship”.

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor are making their acting debut with Netflix’s The Archies, based on the popular comic. Ahead of its release, its director Zoya Akhtar opened up about it during a conversation with the CEO of Archie Comics, Jon Goldwater.Zoya Akhtar who is also producing The Archies alongside Reema Kagti under their banner Tiger Baby