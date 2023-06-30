Olga Kurylenko, Armand Assante set for 'Misdirection'

Washington [US], June 30 : Ukrainian and French actor Olga Kurylenko and American actor Armand Assante are toplining Kevin Lewis' latest feature thriller, Misdirection, which looks to shoot later this year, Deadline reported.

Oliver Trevena is also part of the cast.

The film follows a desperate couple (Kurylenko and Trevena) who have committed a series of high-end break-ins in order to repay a mob debt. When they try to rob their latest victim, they become entangled in a deadly game of cat and mouse in which the tables are turned and the hunters become the hunted.

"I am over the moon to be working with Olga, Armand, Oliver, and the rest of our amazing and talented team on crafting a tight, edge-of-your-seat thriller that will entertain audiences worldwide," said Lewis, who is best known for the recent horror-comedy cult film, Willy's Wonderland starring Nicolas Cage.

Lacy McClory wrote Misdirection. Marcus Englefield and George Lee produced for Storyoscopic Films (Animal Crackers, Danger Close) along with Trevena (Another Day In America), Michael Mendelsohn for Patriot Pictures (God Is A Bullet, Cut Throat City), and Matt Drake for Abbott Street Films.

"Balls-to-the-wall thrillers are just so fun to make, and with Kevin Lewis at the helm, he is sure to deliver another exciting and wildly imaginative film. This is our third feature together and we look forward to bringing his vision to life on the big screen," said Englefield and Lee, who previously collaborated with Lewis on the horror films The Accursed and Oak, the latter of which is currently in post-production.

Added actor and producer Trevena, "I am so excited to work again with my recent co-star and friend from The Paradox Effect, Olga Kurylenko. With Armand Assante on board, this will be a thrill ride both on the set and in the theater."

Storyoscopic Films recently completed Worth The Wait, an ensemble romantic comedy starring Lana Condor, and are currently working on Tiger Mom, a high-concept comedy starring Ken Jeong, as per Deadline.

Kurylenko is managed by Untitled Entertainment and represented by Independent Talent Group, UTA. Jeff Goldberg, Assante's longtime manager, describes him. Trevena is managed by Luber Roklin Entertainment and is characterised by Independent Talent Group.

