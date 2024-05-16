Olivia Culpo wants to stick to old wedding tradition for wedding day

Los Angeles, May 16 Actress-model Olivia Culpo, who is all set to tie the knot with football player Christian McCaffrey, has talked about the one thing she will refuse to do when it comes to getting married.

"I know for sure we're not going to do a first look, so he won’t see me until I'm walking down the aisle. I think that that's a little less common these days," Culpo told People magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Without revealing the exact wedding date, the model said that she is already "excited" to walk down the aisle and see her groom "at the end".

Culpo also shared that she's keen on having her dog Oliver as "the ring bearer" on the day.

"I think anything can happen at any moment when you are on the day. And I'm just trying to prepare as much as possible and then let it lie. Whatever happens, will happen.

"At least I know I prepared as much as I could, but I'm really taking a laid-back approach to all of this," she added.

