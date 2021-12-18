Olivia Munn, John Mulaney welcome their first child

It's a baby boy! Actor Olivia Munn and beau John Mulaney have secretly welcomed their first child together last month.

Sources close to the couple confirmed TMZ that the couple gave birth to a son in Los Angeles on November 24.

This is the duo's first child together after they started dating earlier this year amid Mulaney's divorce from MUA Anna Marie Tendler.

Mulaney and Munn sparked dating rumours in May and were photographed publically for the first time as a couple; over a lunch date in June.

Munn's last public relationship was with NFL player Aaron Rodgers. They split in 2017.

On the other hand, Mulaney filed for divorce from Tendler, in July after seven years of marriage.

The 'Saturday Night Live' alum announced Munn's pregnancy on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' in September.

"I went to rehab in September [2020]. I got out in October. I move out of my home from my ex-wife. I relapse on drugs ... then I continued using drugs. I went to rehab again, this time for two months. I got out in February ... then, in the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia," he discussed his whirlwind year at the show.

Finally, Mulaney announced, "And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news.... I'm gonna be a dad!"

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor