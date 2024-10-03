Olivia Munn shares photo of herself with newborn in support of breast cancer awareness

Los Angeles, Oct 3 Actress Olivia Munn has struck a perfect balance between spending time with her baby girl and raising awareness.

The actress recently shared a picture of herself cuddling her daughter Mii alongside a lengthy caption to honour breast cancer awareness, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“This time last year I was recovering from my fourth surgery and now I’m hanging with my baby girl”, her caption read as she smiled at the camera while cradling Mei on her shoulder.

As per ‘People’, Olivia, who shares her daughter and son Malcolm Hiep Mulaney, 2, with husband John Mulaney, 42, added, “Breast Cancer Awareness Month just started. Last year I was diagnosed with bilateral Luminal B breast cancer”.

“There were many people integral to saving my life but it was my OB-GYN @drthaisaliabadi who set me on the path to survival,” she continued. “She used the Tyrer-Cuzick Risk Assessment Test to calculate my risk of getting breast cancer. My high score led me down a road of many tests that resulted in a cancer diagnosis.”

She further mentioned, “The test is free, online and takes only a few minutes. To take it you can either google ‘Tyrer-Cuzick Test’ or you can go to Dr. Aliabadi’s website SheMD.org (@shemdpodcast) and also get action items on what to do depending on your percentage of risk. To everyone who is battling or has battled cancer, in whatever form, I send you all my love”, the ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ star concluded.

The actress announced on September 22 that she and Mulaney had welcomed their second baby together via gestational surrogate. It came after she spoke to ‘People’ in April about her "terrifying" breast cancer diagnosis the previous year, following which she had four surgeries, a double mastectomy and medically induced menopause.

“Mii June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon", the mother of two wrote in her Instagram post

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor