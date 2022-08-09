Olivia Newton John, singer and actress, dead at 73

Olivia Newton-John, who soared to international stardom as both a singer and movie star has died.Olivia's husband, John Easterling, says she died peacefully at her ranch in Southern California Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends. Olivia has battled breast cancer for more than 30 years, a specific cause of death was not given, although a source close to Olivia told TMZ, "After a 30-year cancer journey, she lost her battle to metastatic breast cancer."The Academy has honoured Olivia Newton-John in a touching post, paying tribute to the actor and her enduring legacy.