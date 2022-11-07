Om Raut announces new release date of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer 'Adipurush'

Makers of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Adipurush' announced a new release date on social media.

Om Raut took to his Twitter and announced the new release date.

Sharing the details, he wrote, Jai Shri Ram...#Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on June 16, 2023."

https://twitter.com/omraut/status/1589432741065785344?

He also shared a picture, which read, "Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16th, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going."

'Adipurush' the mega Indian film produced by T Series and Retrophiles, directed by Om Raut is a visual extravaganza which was slated to release on January 12, 2023. Now it will hit the theatres on June 16, 2023.

The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film is based on the Indian Epic Ramayana. Prabhas plays Lord Ram while Saif stars as the antagonist Lankesh in the movie.

The film has been mired in controversy ever since its teaser was unveiled. The teaser courted major backlash over the looks of Saif's fierce Ravana who is shown sporting a beard and a buzz cut. Many people across the country slammed the makers for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments. In fact, a Hindu seers body, Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, has sought the formation of a Sanatan Censor Board alleging improper depiction of Hindu Gods and Goddesses in Bollywood movies.

Also, recently, a plea seeking a stay order on the film release has been moved in a Delhi court. The plea alleged that Adipurush portrayed Lord Rama and Hanuman in an unwarranted and inaccurate way as they wear leather straps. The plea has been moved by advocate Raj Gaurav against producers Bhushan Kumar and Om Raut.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor