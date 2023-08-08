OMG 2': Akshay Kumar's film gets certification in UAE and Oman

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2' is slated to release on August 11, but the film was under the scrutiny of the Censor Board Of Film Certification for a while. The CBFC wanted to really analyse the film well, and decide how it should be released, especially after what happened with 'Adipurush'. Eventually, the film has been passed with an 'A' certificate and some cuts were also suggested to the film. However, in the UAE, the movie has been passed with a 12+ (12A) certificate, which means that children above the age od 12 years can watch the film.

The forthcoming film is said to promote awareness and the need for sex education amongst adolescents, through a gripping story of a middle-class family. Hindustan Times quoted Ajit Andhare, COO, of Viacom 18 motion pictures, who said, “Happy to share that censor authorities in Oman have cleared our film OMG 2 in the 12+ category without any cuts. The film has also been cleared for exhibition by the censor authority in the UAE, while Quebec, Canada has cleared it in the General category without cuts.”The 12A certificate in UAE means that children above the age of 12 years are allowed to watch the movie.Notably, the Indian censor board has cleared the film, slated to release in theatres on August 11, with an ‘adults only’ certificate.