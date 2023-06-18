On Father's Day, Bipasha shares a cute video of Karan Singh Grover with daughter Devi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 : On the occasion of father's day, actor Bipasha Basu posted a cute video of her husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha wished Devi's dad with a special post.

Sharing the video, "The day we conceived Devi her Father was born. Not a day passed by when @iamksgofficial didn't speak or sang to his daughter in my tummy. And from the day she was born... till now each day ,I witness the sweet magic of this father's love . Devi is the luckiest girl to have the most amazing father ... her Papa. Her eyes light up with just his voice . It's no fun without papa ... eating, playing, bathing, massage time, terrace time , dippy dippy time, naps- Papa always makes everything more fun. We love you Papa. You are our everything. Thank you for being soooooo awesome. Happy first Father's Day to you @iamksgofficial."

From holding first time Devi in his hand to spending night singing lullaby to her, the video captured precious moments of Karan with his daughter.

Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter. The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."The couple on August 16, last year, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Meanwhile, On the work front, Karan Singh Grover will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

