On Piku's 9th anniversary, Shoojit Sircar reveals release date of his next with Abhishek Bachchan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 : On the ninth anniversary of his film 'Piku', filmmaker Shoojit Sircar not only looked back at the journey of Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone-starrer but also revealed interesting details about his upcoming movie with Abhishek Bachchan.

"The father-daughter relationships really special. They have their own set of awkwardness & challenges. Also, I feel it's one of the least discussed or represented relationships, which has a lot of scope for beautiful stories. 'Piku' was one such story with which I could immediately connect and I could present it with so much," he said.

He added that like Piku, his next project also revolves around a sweet bond between a father and daughter and will make the audience travel on their emotional journey.

"We are ready to bring this heartwarming story in front of audiences globally in theatres on November 15th, 2024," he revealed.

The project was officially launched at Prime Video's event in Mumbai in March this year.

While Abhishek and Shoojit did not disclose the title of the film, the duo assured that the project would bring a smile to audiences' faces.

"I make films about ordinary lives and try to make those ordinary characters extra ordinary. This film will make you smile and will make you feel warm," Shoojit said at the event.

The official synopsis of the project read, "Sometimes life gives us a second chance,' and for Arjun, who settled in the USA in pursuit of 'The American Dream', it's an opportunity to rediscover and embrace the precious bond he shares with his daughter."

It further read, "Shoojit Sircar crafts an intrinsically emotional journey with an entertaining narrative through this story about a father and daughter as they navigate through life's surprises. The film compels us to discover the true value of life's fleeting moments, learning to cherish each one."

Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani are also part of the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor