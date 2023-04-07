On World Health Day, Anupam Kher gives out major fitness motivation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher does not take his health for granted. From working out regularly to eating healthy, Kher's fitness regime is quite inspiring. On World Health Day, the 68-year-old shared a video of him working out.

"Maine khush rehna isliye chuna kyuki ye mere swasthya ke liye achcha hai. (I choose to be happy because it is good for my health) Happy #WorldHealthDay #YearOfTheBody," he captioned the post, garnering netizens' attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

"You always keep us motivated Sir with your fantastic posts," a social media user commented.

"Sir u r the source of inspiration for everyone and especially young generation. The way u have crafted your life with accomplishment of every goal motivates us. Kudos sir. Huge respect," another one wrote.

In an earlier interview with , Kher got candid about his fitness journey and motivation.

"Seven years ago when I turned 60, I felt I should reinvent myself. I began by transforming myself physically, so people take my intentions to reinvent myself seriously. Hence, I started to exercise, hit the gym, do yoga and run," Kher said.

World Health Day is observed every year on April 7 to draw attention to a particular health topic that affects people all over the world. It also marks the birthday of the World Health Orgsation (WHO) which was founded in 1948. This year the world health body is observing its 75th anniversary. The theme for the World Health Day 2023 is "Health For All."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor