Oscar 2023 Awards: Final voting to begin today, conclude on March 7

The final voting for the 95th Academy Awards, the nominations for which were announced on January 24, will begin today at 9am Pacific Time (10.30 pm IST) and conclude on March 7 at 5pm PT (6.30am IST). Oscar nominees and winners are chosen by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which has more than 10,000 members at present. The nominees are selected by the members voting for their corresponding branch (actors voting for actors and so on). However, for the best picture category, all members can cast their vote.

The nominations as well as the final voting are conducted through online ballot. For the final round of voting, all categories are open for the members. After the voting closes, the ballots are tabulated by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). The 95th Academy Awards will be presented on March 12, 2023, in a ceremony held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The awards will honor films released in 2022.The event will be televised in the U.S. by ABC and will be produced by Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss.[2] Weiss is also the director. Comedian and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will host the show for the third time, after the 89th and 90th editions of the ceremony in 2017 and 2018.