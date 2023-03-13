Oscar Awards 2023: Jimmy Kimmel takes a jibe at Will Smith's Oscar slap saying, "If you decide to get violent, you will get a Best Actor award"

Hollywood's biggest night, the 95th Academy Awards is finally here! This year holds a lot of promise, especially for India with M.M. Keeravani and Chandrabose inches away from clinching victory for their song 'Naatu Naatu' in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'. Should they win, it'll mark the first Telugu song to bring home an Oscar. Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the 95th Academy Awards in some style. Jimmy is undoubtedly the most secure choice as he can handle anything with love and humor.

“If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point during the show you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19 minute-long speech.” - @JimmyKimmel #Oscars — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) March 13, 2023

The Oscars made headlines last year when Will Smith slapped host and comedian Chris Rock after the latter made fun of 'The Pursue of Happiness' star's wife 'Jada Pinkett Smith'. The infamous incident gave rise to a plethora of humorous memes since then. Now, Jimmy took a sly jibe at last year's slapgate incident and shared how he would respond if anyone tries to slap him. He jokingly said, "If you decide to get violent, you will get a Best Actor award." The "slapgate" controversy is not the first in the history of the Oscars. There are other controversies that happened at the Oscars before the slap. The 2017 "envelopegate" controversy has been one of the most memorable ones. Kimmel, who was hosting the 2017 Oscars, was held in charge of the horrible mix-up. Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were given the wrong envelopes and La La Land was named the best film winner over Moonlight, the actual winner.

