Oscars 2023 Red Carpet: Deepika Padukone raises glam quotient in black off-shoulder gown

Actor Deepika Padukone, on Monday early morning revealed her red-carpet look for the Oscars 2023.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared a string of pictures which she captioned, " Oscars95."

For the prestigious award, the 'Pathaan' actor opted for an all-black off-shoulder velvet gown.

She tied her hair into a bun and kept her make-up normal. She accessorized her look with a yellow pearl necklace.

This year, Deepika has been announced as a presenter at the Oscars 2023.

The list also includes Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove.

Soon after Deepika shared her red-carpet look fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Oh lalaaaaaaaa, queen alert," a fan commented.

Another user wrote, "Wooaahh!"

"the pic is screaming PERFECTION," a fan wrote.

It's a special year for India at the Oscars. This time around, not just one, but three significant Indian movies are competing for the coveted Oscars Awards 2023 nominations.

RRR is on the shortlist for Best Original Song for the dance song Naatu Naatu, which won the Golden Globe Award in the same category earlier this year.

Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film and Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short.

( With inputs from ANI )

