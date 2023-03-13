Oscars 2023 Red Carpet: Rihanna flaunts baby bump in stylish black gown

Queen RiRi is at the Oscars, finally!

Rihanna arrived in style at the Academy Awards red carpet among loud cheer. She stunned the red carpet in a black leather-like Alaia gown with a trail. The beautiful gown also had a cutout around her stomach, which Rihanna covered with a stylish mesh of the same colour.

For makeup, Rihanna kept it bold with red lips and for hair, she went for a high-top messy bun.

As far as accessories are concerned, Rihanna wore two big diamond rings and diamond drop earrings.

Rihanna is nominated for the first time at the Academy Awards. She is nominated in the 'Best Original Song category against Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'This Is a Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR', and 'Applause' from 'Tell It like a Woman'.

Rihanna will also perform her nominated song 'Lift Me Up' at the ceremony tonight.

'Lift Me Up,' which also earned a Golden Globe nomination (and lost to RRR's 'Naatu Naatu'), is the singer's first single in six years. The song is composed by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson while Tems and Ryan Coogler penned the lyrics of the song.

Rihanna, who has not released a new album since 2016's "Anti," headlined the Super Bowl halftime show last month. Her performance got somehow overshadowed by the fact that she is expecting a second child. Though Rihanna made no reference to it during the show but was visibly pregnant and reps confirmed the news to Variety shortly after the performance.

( With inputs from ANI )

