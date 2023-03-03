Oscars 2023: Rihanna to perform at the 95th Academy Awards

Superstar Rihanna is all set to perform at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. The 35-year-old pop titan recently made her much-anticipated comeback on stage after 7 long years when she performed at the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime LVII Show. Apart from her terrific act, Rihanna also made headlines for revealing her second pregnancy on stage. And now, the mommy of one will be seen taking the stage once again at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards, which will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 12.

Rihanna has been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for her smash song Raise Me Up from Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This was her first song recorded in six years, following her 2016 album ANTI. She also sang the song Born Again for Black Panther 2 and dedicated it to the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 after a quiet struggle with cancer.

Other nominees for Best Original Song at the 2023 Oscars include David Byrne, Ryan Lott, and Mitski for This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once, M. M. Keeravani and Chandrabose for Naatu Naatu from RRR, Diane Warren for "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman, and BloodPop and Lady Gaga for "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick.