Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy's 'Oppenheimer' wins award for Best Cinematography

Los Angeles [US], March 11 : Another win for 'Oppenheimer'. The Nolan's biopic film bagged the golden trophy for Best Cinematography at the Oscars 2024.

Taking to X, The Academy shared a post and wrote, "The Oscar for Best Cinematography goes to... 'Oppenheimer'!"

The Oscar for Best Cinematography goes to... 'Oppenheimer'! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6Q7qKcbrae— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 11, 2024

The Oscars 2024 are currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles and are streaming live on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

'Oppenheimer' also bagged the awards for Best Supporting Actor and Best Film Editing.

The biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb," during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway.

'Oppenheimer' is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film. Having previously starred in 'Inception,' 'Batman Begins,' 'The Dark Knight,' 'The Dark Knight Rises,' and 'Dunkirk,' Murphy has been a mainstay in many of Nolan's movies.

\The star-studded cast includes Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D'Arcy, and many others. Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss and Matt Damon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor