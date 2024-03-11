Oscars 2024: RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' makes waves again at Academy Awards

Los Angeles [US], March 11 : The craze around the Oscar-winning track 'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has not gone yet. The still is very much trending across the globe.

Interestingly, the track made its way to Oscars 2024 as well. Although the movie wasn't part of any nomination, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus became part of the Oscars montage, featuring the visuals of 'Naatu Naatu', which starred NTR Jr and Ram Charan.

The visuals of the song were displayed on the big screen as Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande walked in to present the award for Best Original Song.

The official X page of 'RRR' shared the video and captioned the post, "On the #Oscars stage again!!! #RRRMovie (sic)," with fire emojis.

On the #Oscars stage again!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/cbNgFzMt72— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 11, 2024

Have a look:

Last year 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2023. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team.

RRR's action sequence also featured in Oscar 2024 video

Actors Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt walked on stage to facilitate the stuntmen and action crew. While the Oscar-nominated actors were praising the stuntmen, the Academy Awards played a video highlighting action sequences for world cinema. Ram Charan and NTR Jr's action sequence from RRR also displayed on the screen.

And again, a sweet surprise for us… 🔥🌊 Glad that @TheAcademy included #RRRMovie action sequences as part of their tribute to the world’s greatest stunt sequences in cinema. pic.twitter.com/TGkycNtF2I — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 11, 2024

A video of the same was shared by RRR team on their X handle.

Prior to Oscars, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor