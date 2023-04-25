Oscars 2024 to take place on 10 March

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that the Oscars, Hollywood's biggest and most prestigious awards show, will return on March 10. The 96th Academy Awards will be held in 2024, honouring the finest of international cinema in over 20 categories. "Reserve the date. "The 96th #Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024," The Academy announced in a tweet.

Other key dates related to Oscars 2024 were also revealed by The Academy separately. Oscar shortlists will be announced on December 21, 2023 and the final nominations list will be out on January 23, 2024. The show will be broadcast live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in 2024. Since 2002, the Oscars have been held there with the exception of one year. (Two years ago, the pandemic forced relocation to Union Station in Los Angeles.) The Academy Awards are giving their accountants more time to count the votes than in previous years. Winners will be announced 12 days after the last round of voting concludes, rather than five days as previously. Nominations will be announced seven days (rather than five days) after the nominations-round voting finishes.