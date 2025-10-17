OTT Releases This Week: Baaghi 4, Lokah Chapter 1, Bhagwat Chapter One, Final Destination and More – New Web Series & Movies for Your Weekend Watchlist
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 17, 2025 14:03 IST2025-10-17T14:01:41+5:302025-10-17T14:03:51+5:30
OTT Releases This Week (Oct 13th - Oct 19th):This weekend, viewers can enjoy a variety of shows and movies ...
OTT Releases This Week (Oct 13th - Oct 19th):This weekend, viewers can enjoy a variety of shows and movies across popular OTT platforms. From action-packed dramas like Baaghi 4 to fantasy adventures such as Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, and gripping thrillers like Final Destination: Bloodlines and Mirage, the lineup offers something for every taste. Romantic drama Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra) and returning favourites like The Diplomat Season 3 and Loot Season 3 add more variety to the streaming slate.
Baaghi 4
Release date: October 17 | Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Starring Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa, this action drama follows Ronny, who wakes from a coma haunted by memories of his dead girlfriend. His search for the truth leads to a dangerous conspiracy.
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra
Release date: October 17 | Platform: JioHotstar
This fantasy adventure follows a woman who discovers her mystical powers while navigating her life. When she witnesses evil forces at work, she must embrace her destiny and use her powers to restore balance in a shifting world.
Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas
Release date: October 17 | Platform: Zee5
Starring Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar, the crime drama follows Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat as he investigates the disappearance of young girls, revealing chilling truths.
How to Train Your Dragon
Release date: October 13 | Platform: JioHotstar
The fantasy adventure, directed by Dean DeBlois, tells the story of a young Viking who befriends an injured dragon, challenging his village’s old beliefs about the creatures.
Kishkindhapuri
Release date: October 17 | Platform: Zee5
This Telugu horror film stars Anupama Parmeswaran and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. The story follows two friends who run a ghost tour company and accidentally awaken spirits while filming in a haunted town.
Mirage
Release date: October 20 | Platform: Sony LIV
Featuring Aparna Balamurali and Asif Ali, this Malayalam crime thriller follows a woman investigating her fiancé’s mysterious death. The search uncovers dark secrets and hidden connections.
Final Destination: Bloodlines
Release date: October 16 | Platform: JioHotstar
The suspense thriller follows Stefani Reyes, a college student tormented by visions of death. To save her family, she must face the force behind her nightmares.
Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra)
Release date: October 16 | Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The final chapter in the Spanish romantic trilogy reunites Nick and Noah at a wedding, reigniting their old love. The film explores heartbreak, second chances, and closure.
The Diplomat Season 3
Release date: October 16 | Platform: Netflix
Keri Russell returns as Kate Wyler in the political drama. This season sees her considered for vice president as Allison Janney joins the cast as the new US President.
Loot Season 3
Release date: October 16 | Platform: Apple TV+
The comedy series starring Maya Rudolph returns as billionaire Molly Wells continues her journey of self-discovery while trying to give away her fortune.
Open in app